Taiwanese tech firm Gogolook offers first anti-fraud platform in Thailand

With over 100 million global downloads, Whoscall has built the largest crowd-sourced phone database in the region. Through its work to date with the industry-leading unknown caller ID app Whoscall, which identifies unknown calls in real-time and filters out spam calls using AI and its extensive database, Whoscall Gogolook has blocked over 6.4 million fraud calls in Thailand alone from January to May 2022 – a number equivalent to the total fraud calls blocked for the entirety of 2021.

The service is available for free but for those who need more delicate protection, Gogolook provides the premium services option by letting users subscribe to get more advanced features for better protection. The charge starts at THB599 per year. For the first year of the premium service launch, the company expects 5 per cent of total users to avail of the paid service. There are 10 million downloads of the app for free use last year.

Apart from developing new tools, Manwoo said the company is also collaborating with partners to improve protection and recently announced a new strategic partnership with TrueMove H to strengthen the combat against fraud and nuisance calls and SMS.

With the alliance, TrueMove H will be the first major Thai telecommunication carrier to partner with Whoscall to offer an extra layer of protection against the growing problem of spam calls and suspicious SMS for users of TrueMove H via the hotline 9777 in order to stop the cyberthreats.

Gogolook has also teamed up with a number of institutes including the Thai Police Cyber Taskforce, the Taiwan National Police Agency Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea, and the Fukuoka city government to fight fraud and ultimately, build a trustworthy communication network across the world.

Manwoo said the company is considering making Thailand Gogolook's headquarters in Southeast Asia. He believes the country has its own strong potential such as infrastructure, talented workforce and active users who eagerly report against fraud.

Titinun Suttinaraphan, country marketing lead of Gogolook, Thailand added that the fight against fraud needs to be fast and done together. Each day new scams and frauds are targeting Thai people, causing an increase in stress and fear.

"It’s important we work together with our partners and users to create a trusting environment and the immunity that can protect us all against becoming a victim. We hope these new tools and services can help people in their everyday fight against frauds and scams,” said Titinun.