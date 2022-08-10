Sun, August 21, 2022

tech

Beijing to hold 2022 World Robot Conference

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Beijing to hold 2022 World Robot Co...

The World Robot Conference 2022 (WRC 2022) will be held from Aug. 18 to 21 in Beijing, according to the Beijing Association for Science and Technology.

During the conference, more than 500 sets of robots will be displayed and over 30 of them will make their world debuts in Beijing.
 

The conference, which will be held both online and offline, features three major events including forum, expo and competition.

WRC 2022 has invited more than 300 guests from 15 countries and regions, who will share cutting-edge academic achievements and development trends in the field of robotics at the forum.

Robots in application scenarios such as medical services, logistics, agriculture, architecture, manufacturing and mining will be on display at the expo. 

Question: What happens when you get hungry in the metaverse?

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse pioneer: SMEs can now reach out and touch global consumers

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Introducing Smilodo Mall: the NFT bringing eCommerce to the Metaverse

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Bitcoin king: Kill ‘Amazing Thailand’ and boot up Asean digital hub

Published : Aug 19, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bangkok’s notorious No 8 bus service not quite tamed yet

Published : Aug 21, 2022

27 suffer injuries as they slip down BTS escalator in rain

Published : Aug 21, 2022

N Korea advises people not to eat dirty food washed away in flood waters

Published : Aug 21, 2022

Gunfire, explosion as Somalia hotel siege enters second day

Published : Aug 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.