Tue, August 23, 2022

tech

Sport metaverse aims to boost development in rural Thailand

The Sport Metaverse Challenge #1 got underway in Bangkok on Friday to find four teams to compete in the semi-final on Sunday.

The tournament for young teams of e-sports developers is part of “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022”, co-organised by Nation Group at GMM Live House on the 8th floor of CentralWorld from August 19 to 21.

The tournament will demonstrate the huge potential of the sports metaverse and also its role in rural development, said Preedok Thongwandee, president of the event’s sponsor, B-Lay Plus Co Ltd. He added that young game players all over the country will be able to access the event.

“First, I would like to thank The Nation and partners for creating a great event like ‘Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022’”, Preedok said.

He added that young-generation netizens, businesses and media were showing interest in the e-sports side of the expo.

“In this event, B-Lay Plus, as the main sponsor, is helping to organise the Sport Metaverse Challenge #1 for teenagers to propose their ideas in several forms through the metaverse.”

“We have a judging panel who will also act as advisers in this three-day Sport Metaverse competition, which will be held on Friday, with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.”

Preedok said the metaverse would also benefit children in rural areas who have difficulty gaining access to information and technology.

“B-Lay Plus and The Nation will organise the Metaverse Experience Truck. It will travel to rural communities to give children access to the metaverse.”

He added that his company was also developing satellite internet and a mobile library to help introduce rural communities to the metaverse.

Published : August 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

