Sport metaverse aims to boost development in rural Thailand

The tournament will demonstrate the huge potential of the sports metaverse and also its role in rural development, said Preedok Thongwandee, president of the event’s sponsor, B-Lay Plus Co Ltd. He added that young game players all over the country will be able to access the event.

“First, I would like to thank The Nation and partners for creating a great event like ‘Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022’”, Preedok said.

He added that young-generation netizens, businesses and media were showing interest in the e-sports side of the expo.

“In this event, B-Lay Plus, as the main sponsor, is helping to organise the Sport Metaverse Challenge #1 for teenagers to propose their ideas in several forms through the metaverse.”