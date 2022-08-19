Understanding crypto and digital assets is key that unlocks metaverse

Thai Digital Asset Association president Supakrit Boonsart said digital assets and currencies go beyond people’s expectations and are waiting to be taken advantage of.

“We cannot tell what the metaverse will be, but we know that for people with business ideas, it has rich opportunities to use technology to improve their products and services,” he said.

Natee Theppot, co-founder of digital lifestyle provider Om Platform, said people can use digital assets in many different ways, including by creating virtual cities to power urban development.

Tascha Punyaneramitdee, co-founder and CEO of metaverse ecosystem builder Alpha Venture DAO, discussed how cryptocurrencies enhance gameplay by allowing users to purchase items in games. However, their potential goes much further, as her company has proved by launching a crypto-lending service for farmers.

Sathapon Patanakuha, CEO of SmartContract Blockchain Studio, a decentralised finance (DeFi) company, said digital assets and cryptocurrencies are the transactional link between the virtual world and the real world.

“This is a new challenge that everyone must understand, but whoever understands it quickly will be able to adapt to the new world,” he said.