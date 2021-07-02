The Return Of Relaxation As Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio Of Resorts Across Thailand Welcome International Visitors Once Again

For guests seeking privacy and seclusion, few spots can match stunning Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. This exclusive all-villa island hideaway sits off the coast of Phuket, with idyllic beaches, lush coconut groves and never-ending views of Phang Nga Bay as standard. But there's much more on offer in this uniquely private and intimate retreat that is accessible only by private speedboat. Culture walks and mixology classes, Thai boxing training or even a kayak around James Bond island are just some of the options for guests who can be tempted away from relaxing in their magnificently appointed villas and suites.

For a guaranteed unforgettable escape in Phuket, the family-friendly JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa with 17km of Mai Khao Beach on the doorstep and easy access to Phang Nga Bay, Old Town Phuket and more – guests couldn't be better located. Although the chances are that they may not want to leave the resort once checked in. That's thanks in part to perfect programs for families such as turtle conservation at the resort's on-site turtle shelter or a visit to the children's pavilion and kids' movie theatre - not to mention an award-winning spa, three outdoor pools, and 11 separate dining options, with everything from Italian to local Thai favourites.

Another resort that is perfect for quiet wellness getaways and romantic holidays, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket enjoys panoramic ocean views and pristine, white sand beaches, the ultimate backdrop for well-being programmes to leave guests restored and rejuvenated after more than a year of lockdown and no travel. Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers an array of healing treatments including massages, Ayurvedic treatments, therapy baths and body wraps. More energetic and adrenaline-inducing options include the chance to water ski, kayak or surf, or for something on land, then mountain biking, volleyball and trail walking are all within easy reach. Within the resort, there are three outdoor pools, a Westin® Kids Club, and six restaurants and bars for guests to explore.

Whether it's a vacation or maybe a dream wedding on the cards - restrictions permitting - Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is the luxury haven that guests have been waiting for. Located on beautiful Mai Khao Beach, next to Sirinath National Park, guests can truly enjoy in stylish rooms and beachfront villas before soaking up the sun. When not exploring the endless beach and expansive grounds, they can enjoy a rejuvenating massage, beauty or wellness therapy at Quan Spa or a workout session in the fitness center. After the effort, the reward, with delicious and authentic Thai cuisine to wrap another day in paradise in style.