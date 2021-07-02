The Return Of Relaxation As Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio Of Resorts Across Thailand Welcome International Visitors Once Again

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in famed tropical Thai paradise, Phuket are putting the final touches before welcoming back guests as restrictions ease. Whether travellers have missed the idyllic emerald green waters or the famously thrilling nightlife, Marriott Bonvoy’s suite of distinct properties have them covered.
Under the Thai government’s 'Phuket Sandbox' initiative, travellers with two COVID-19 vaccinations can fly direct to Phuket with no need to quarantine on arrival. To celebrate this exciting milestone, Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Thailand has launched a “Summer Dreaming” offer with preferential rates, complimentary breakfast, THB 1,000 of hotel credit per room per night and even 5,000 bonus points for Marriott Bonvoy members.
For guests seeking privacy and seclusion, few spots can match stunning Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. This exclusive all-villa island hideaway sits off the coast of Phuket, with idyllic beaches, lush coconut groves and never-ending views of Phang Nga Bay as standard. But there's much more on offer in this uniquely private and intimate retreat that is accessible only by private speedboat. Culture walks and mixology classes, Thai boxing training or even a kayak around James Bond island are just some of the options for guests who can be tempted away from relaxing in their magnificently appointed villas and suites.
For a guaranteed unforgettable escape in Phuket, the family-friendly JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa with 17km of Mai Khao Beach on the doorstep and easy access to Phang Nga Bay, Old Town Phuket and more – guests couldn't be better located. Although the chances are that they may not want to leave the resort once checked in. That's thanks in part to perfect programs for families such as turtle conservation at the resort's on-site turtle shelter or a visit to the children's pavilion and kids' movie theatre - not to mention an award-winning spa, three outdoor pools, and 11 separate dining options, with everything from Italian to local Thai favourites.
Another resort that is perfect for quiet wellness getaways and romantic holidays, The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket enjoys panoramic ocean views and pristine, white sand beaches, the ultimate backdrop for well-being programmes to leave guests restored and rejuvenated after more than a year of lockdown and no travel. Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers an array of healing treatments including massages, Ayurvedic treatments, therapy baths and body wraps. More energetic and adrenaline-inducing options include the chance to water ski, kayak or surf, or for something on land, then mountain biking, volleyball and trail walking are all within easy reach. Within the resort, there are three outdoor pools, a Westin® Kids Club, and six restaurants and bars for guests to explore.
Whether it's a vacation or maybe a dream wedding on the cards - restrictions permitting - Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa is the luxury haven that guests have been waiting for. Located on beautiful Mai Khao Beach, next to Sirinath National Park, guests can truly enjoy in stylish rooms and beachfront villas before soaking up the sun. When not exploring the endless beach and expansive grounds, they can enjoy a rejuvenating massage, beauty or wellness therapy at Quan Spa or a workout session in the fitness center. After the effort, the reward, with delicious and authentic Thai cuisine to wrap another day in paradise in style.
Marrott Bonvoy portfolio resorts taking part in the "Summer Dreaming" promotion include Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort; Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa; The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket; Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort; Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach; Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach; JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa; The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket; and Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town (opening in August 2021). The Summer Dreaming promotion is valid for bookings made between 1 June and 31 August 2021, for stays taken between 1 July 2021 and 31 March 2022. Reservations must be made direct via https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/summer-dreaming-thailand-en/phuket/ using the promotional code A1764.
Marriott Bonvoy properties across the world upholds the highest standards of health and safety under the company’s “Commitment to Clean”. The Marriott Cleanliness Council is redefining cleaning and safety standards, including enhanced cleaning technologies, adhering to social distancing protocols, food safety and more. To learn about how Marriott is keeping its guests safe, please visit clean.marriott.com.
The Thai government’s Phuket Sandbox program, which comes into effect on 1 July 2021, allows international travelers who have received two COVID-19 vaccinations to fly directly to Phuket without the need to quarantine upon arrival, as long as they show proof of booking at an SHA Plus-certified hotel and when applying for their Certificate of Entry (CoE). For more information, please click here.
Published : July 02, 2021
