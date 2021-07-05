Bangkok Airways to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited to accommodate transit/transfer international passengers connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (sealed-route) by offering 3 round-trip flights per day, starting from 15 July 2021 onwards.

Flight timetables for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui route are as follows;

- PG5125 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 10.05hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 11.35hrs.

- PG5151 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 14.35hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 16.05hrs.

- PG5171 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 17.10hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 18.40hrs.

Flight timetables for Samui - Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) route are as follows;

- PG5126 departing Samui airport at 12.15hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 13.45hrs.

- PG5152 departing Samui airport at 16.45hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 18.15hrs.

- PG5172 departing Samui airport at 19.20hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 20.50hrs.

Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.