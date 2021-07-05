Bangkok Airways to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited to accommodate transit/transfer international passengers connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (sealed-route) by offering 3 round-trip flights per day, starting from 15 July 2021 onwards.
Flight timetables for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui route are as follows;
- PG5125 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 10.05hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 11.35hrs.
- PG5151 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 14.35hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 16.05hrs.
- PG5171 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 17.10hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 18.40hrs.
Flight timetables for Samui - Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) route are as follows;
- PG5126 departing Samui airport at 12.15hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 13.45hrs.
- PG5152 departing Samui airport at 16.45hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 18.15hrs.
- PG5172 departing Samui airport at 19.20hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 20.50hrs.
Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.
Moreover, passengers traveling on these special flights are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) No. 7/2564 on 24 June B.E. 2564 (2021) which requires that each passenger entering the kingdom of Thailand must possess the complete set of the relevant documents which include; Certificate of Entry (COE), Medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling), Vaccine Certificate or proof of vaccination. Additionally all passengers must undergo required COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) during their stay in Thailand.
Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19
