Work In Style With MARRIOTT BONVOY’S “SUMMER DREAMING” Promotion In Thailand

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting guests to escape their daily routine and elevate their working life in Thailand this summer – and beyond – with an attractive offer at Marriott International’s hotels and resorts all across the Kingdom.
Under the “Summer Dreaming” promotion, which has been extended for stays until the end of March 2022, Thai residents who stay and work at a choice of 40+ participating properties* in Thailand will be rewarded with preferential rates, complimentary breakfast for two, and generous daily resort credit. To offer extra flexibility to guests, all bookings can be cancelled without charge up to 24 hours before the check-in date.
Marriott Bonvoy members will also receive 5,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points! Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free.
Guests can maximize their working break with THB 1,000 of hotel credit per room per night, which can be redeemed for in-room dining, including energizing lunches or enticing evening meals. So the longer you stay, the more rewarding your stay becomes!
A wide range of desirable destinations are available. Travelers can book a spacious urban office in Bangkok, a beachfront break in Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Rayong, Khao Lak or Koh Samui, or an upcountry retreat in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai.
The “Summer Dreaming” promotion is now valid for bookings made between now and 31 August 2021, for stays taken before 31 March 2022. Reservations must be made direct via https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/summer-dreaming-thailand-en using the promotional code A1764.
Published : July 09, 2021
