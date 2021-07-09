Sunday, July 18, 2021

thai-destination

Work In Style With MARRIOTT BONVOY’S “SUMMER DREAMING” Promotion In Thailand

Swap your home office for a spacious room or suite with generous rates, free breakfast, bonus points, in-room dining credit and flexible booking conditions, all across the Kingdom

Marriott Bonvoy is inviting guests to escape their daily routine and elevate their working life in Thailand this summer – and beyond – with an attractive offer at Marriott International’s hotels and resorts all across the Kingdom.

Under the “Summer Dreaming” promotion, which has been extended for stays until the end of March 2022, Thai residents who stay and work at a choice of 40+ participating properties* in Thailand will be rewarded with preferential rates, complimentary breakfast for two, and generous daily resort credit. To offer extra flexibility to guests, all bookings can be cancelled without charge up to 24 hours before the check-in date.

Marriott Bonvoy members will also receive 5,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points! Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to sign-up for free.

Work In Style With MARRIOTT BONVOY’S “SUMMER DREAMING” Promotion In Thailand Guests can maximize their working break with THB 1,000 of hotel credit per room per night, which can be redeemed for in-room dining, including energizing lunches or enticing evening meals. So the longer you stay, the more rewarding your stay becomes!

A wide range of desirable destinations are available. Travelers can book a spacious urban office in Bangkok, a beachfront break in Phuket, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Rayong, Khao Lak or Koh Samui, or an upcountry retreat in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai.

The “Summer Dreaming” promotion is now valid for bookings made between now and 31 August 2021, for stays taken before 31 March 2022. Reservations must be made direct via https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/summer-dreaming-thailand-en using the promotional code A1764.

Published : July 09, 2021

Related News

Bangkok Airways together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports organize a welcome ceremony for an inaugural flight

Published : July 15, 2021

Vana Belle Resort Koh Samui welcomes global travelers from July 15, 2021

Published : July 14, 2021

Bangkok Airways to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes

Published : July 05, 2021

The Return Of Relaxation As Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio Of Resorts Across Thailand Welcome International Visitors Once Again

Published : July 02, 2021

Latest News

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

India is working to develop counter-drone technology : Amit Shah

Published : July 18, 2021

China launches pilot zone to develop wine in Gobi Desert

Published : July 18, 2021

HKSAR govt slams US attempts to damage citys reputation

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.