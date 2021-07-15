Sunday, July 18, 2021

thai-destination

Bangkok Airways together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports organize a welcome ceremony for an inaugural flight

Bangkok Airways accommodates transit/transfer international passengers connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (sealed-route) by offering 3 round-trip flights per day, starting from 15 July 2021 onwards.

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited led by Mr. Nijjapat Piyapant, Vice President – Airport (3rd from right) , together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports by

Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (4th from left), Minister and Tourism Authority of Thailand by

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn (3rd from left) and Suratthani Governor by Mr. Wichawut Jinto (5th from left), jointly organized a welcome ceremony for an inaugural flight (PG5125) from Bangkok to Samui at Samui Airport, Suratthani province. The inaugural flight is a special flight under the Samui Plus Model Project that accommodates transit/transfer international passengers who are connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui and/or onward to Koh Tao, Koh Phan-Ngan.

Bangkok Airways accommodates transit/transfer international passengers connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (sealed-route) by offering 3 round-trip flights per day, starting from 15 July 2021 onwards.

Bangkok Airways together with Ministry of Tourism and Sports organize a welcome ceremony for an inaugural flight Flight timetables for Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui route are as follows;

- PG5125 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 10.05hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 11.35hrs.

- PG5151 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 14.35hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 16.05hrs.

- PG5171 departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 17.10hrs. arriving at Samui airport at 18.405hrs.

Flight timetables for Samui - Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) route are as follows;

- PG5126 departing Samui airport at 12.15hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 13.45hrs.

- PG5152 departing Samui airport at 16.45hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 18.15hrs.

- PG5172 departing Samui airport at 19.20hrs. arriving in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 20.50hrs.

Moreover, passengers traveling on these special flights are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) No. 7/2564 on 24 June B.E. 2564 (2021) which requires that each passenger entering the kingdom of Thailand must possess the complete set of the relevant documents which include; Certificate of Entry (COE), Medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling) and Vaccine Certificate or proof of vaccination. Additionally all passengers must undergo required COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) during their stay in Thailand.

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Published : July 15, 2021

Related News

Vana Belle Resort Koh Samui welcomes global travelers from July 15, 2021

Published : July 14, 2021

Work In Style With MARRIOTT BONVOY’S “SUMMER DREAMING” Promotion In Thailand

Published : July 09, 2021

Bangkok Airways to operate special flights for Samui Sealed Routes

Published : July 05, 2021

The Return Of Relaxation As Marriott Bonvoy’s Portfolio Of Resorts Across Thailand Welcome International Visitors Once Again

Published : July 02, 2021

Latest News

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

India is working to develop counter-drone technology : Amit Shah

Published : July 18, 2021

China launches pilot zone to develop wine in Gobi Desert

Published : July 18, 2021

HKSAR govt slams US attempts to damage citys reputation

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.