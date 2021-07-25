Monday, July 26, 2021

Four foreign airlines flying to Phuket from August

Four international airlines -- Cathay Pacific Airways, Thai Vietjet Air, Gulf Air, and Oman Air -- will fly to Phuket starting in August under the sandbox programme, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Saturday.

The TAT said it was confident that tight immigration measures would prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“There will be international flights from four airlines flying directly to Phuket in August. The Phuket Sandbox project was launched on July 1 to accommodate fully vaccinated tourists without quarantine. Those who have completed 14 days in Phuket are free to visit other provinces in Thailand,” Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for International Marketing Europe Africa Middle East and Americas, said on Saturday.


The details of the four airlines operating flights to Phuket are as follow
1. Gulf Air -- Bahrain-Phuket, one flight per week, starting July 30.
2. Thai Vietjet Air -- Singapore-Phuket, two flights per week, starting in August.
3. Cathay Pacific Airways -- Hong Kong-Phuket flights, starting August 10.
4. Oman Air -- Muscat-Phuket, three flights per week, starting in August.
Singapore Airlines has increased the number of flights from one to two per day from July 19 to October 30.

“Regarding concerns about the pandemic, Covid-19 vaccine is our game changer. It is essential for tourists and tourism personnel to complete the vaccination in order to ensure everyone’s safety and for airline companies to increase flights to Phuket,” added Siripakorn.


“Individuals travelling to Phuket will need to provide their RT-PCT or Antigen test result taken not later than 72 hours before arrival, taken two doses of either Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine, or one dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson 14 days before departure. Children under six years old who come with parents will not need to take the test.


The Centre for Economic Situation Administration had earlier approved the ‘7+7 Formula’, which allows tourists who spend seven nights in Phuket to travel to three more demonstration areas,” he said.
The three areas are:
1. Phi Phi island, Ngai island, and Railay beach in Krabi province.
2. Khao Lak area, Yao Noi island, Yao Yai island in Phang-Nga province.
3. Samui island, Phangan island, Tao island in Surat Thani province. These three islands are also demonstration areas under the Samui Plus Model project, launched on July 15.

Published : July 25, 2021

By : The Nation

