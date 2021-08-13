Thai Vietjet extends Support to Passengers during Travel Suspension Period

In order to support passengers holding the airline’s tickets across its entire domestic flight network with travel date between July 21 - August 31, 2021, regardless of booking period, the airline has extended service recovery policy which assengers may choose one of the following options:

1. Free change of flight date for one time. New travel date must be by December 31, 2021 (Black-out dates: October 13 and 23 – 25; November 18 – 21; December 4 – 6, 10 – 12, and 25 – 31, 2021) and subject to flight availability. Rerouting is not applicable. Or

2. Keeping the value of the ticket as Credit Shell, which extended validity to until December 31, 2021

Passengers may contact the airline to seek support as mentioned above (at least 72 hours prior to departure time), via the following channels:

1. Passengers, who booked ticket via airline’s website www.vietjetair.com/, can self-change flight conveniently through ‘Manage Booking’ feature on the airline’s website

2. By E-Form at https://1th.me/zRE1K

3. By Line: @Thaivietjet and social media live chat

4. By email: [email protected]

Currently, the airline still maintains its cargo flights operation and international semi-commercial flights as usual. Thai Vietjet is committed to providing the highest level of safety and has made continued efforts to provide all possible contact channels and policies to best support its passengers during the current COVID-19 outbreak.