Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its five routes

In addition to that, the airline continues to support Thailand's re-opening projects which are Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus by offering the following services;

Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) (sealed-route flights) which accommodate transit/transfer international passengers, connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Koh Samui (2 flights per day)

Samui – Singapore (v.v.), available 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)

Samui – Phuket (v.v.) available 5 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules.

Additionally passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination. Passengers can check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

http://www.moicovid.com/ข้อมูลสำคัญ-จังหวัด/

Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/th/

Department of Airports www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels;

Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Email: [email protected]

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19