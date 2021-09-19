Satun province is organising “Satun UNESCO Global Geopark, Virtual Tourism Festival in the New Normal Year 2021” on September 23-24.

The director of Satun Geopark, Narongrit Thungprue, launched the virtual trip on Sunday. The festival will be held on September 23-24 via Facebook Live and Zoom application, and registration can be made through the QR code.

“The Department of Mineral Resources had originally provided a budget for 'Thailand Geopark Network', a five-day on-site festival, which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. So we came up with the solution to organise a two-day online festival instead. The festival will be scheduled with meetings and seminars, including the simulation of six travel routes where the audiences can make a virtual visit to places that are located along the routes,” said the Satun Geopark director.

“The geoparks in Korat, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Phetchabun are also participating with us. The festival is to create an excitement for virtual tour attendees more than visiting the actual sites, such as a drone's eye-view of places that have never been seen before. This virtual tourism is to urge the tourists to make an actual visit after the Covid-19 situation eases,” Narongrit said.