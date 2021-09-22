TAT presents Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory. A 10 day event to help boost tourism in 3 provinces

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites local and international tourists to experience the ultimate excitement during Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory @ Phuket, Phang-nga and Krabi, a 10-day event that promises safe travel within all health and safety standards held by SHA (Safety Health Administration).
In Phuket the event will be organized at Phuket Old Town, Phrom Thep Cape and Kata beach, as well as Phang-nga, Koh Yao Yai, and events in Krabi, will be at Ao Nang Landmark. Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory will be held from 24 September to 3 October 2021, 4pm to 8pm. The event will bring in a crew of talented artists such as Two Popetorn, Nont Tanont, Kong Saharat, Pop Pongkool, Ton Thanasit, Zom Marie, New Jiew, Preaw Kanitkul, Lula, Kacha, Joey the Voice, and Ice Saranyu
The goal of the event is to promote tourism among local travelers and expats who can travel safely within secure tourist-friendly destinations. This will help to bring back confidence in tourism and national health care, as well as assisting tourism businesses affected by the spread of COVID-19. With the assistance from the Centre for the Administration of the Situation due to the Outbreak of the Communicable Disease Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and the TAT, they offer international tourists who are part of the Phuket Sandbox programme the opportunity to travel to other provinces, by linking Phuket within the 7+7 Phuket Extension, which includes Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Tao in Suratthani province and Railay Beach, as well as Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai in Krabi province, and Khaolak, Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Yai in Phang-nga province.
Activities during Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory will strictly follow the New Normal protocols under prevention and control measures during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, set by the Ministry of Health and all health and safety standards of SHA (Safety Health Administration) to ensure safety for all participants.
Entertainment activities within Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory @ Phuket will have exciting activities held in 3 locations in Phuket. First, "Lighting in the Memory" will take place within Phuket Old Town where a Light Mapping performance will be seen throughout Phuket Thaihua Museum and Promthep Clock Tower. "Light Up" is another display at Peranakannitat Museum, Blue Elephant Phuket, Sang Tham Shrine, Chino-Portugal Architecture Building, and Chinpracha House. "Sport In The Memory" will be located close to Kata beach. This event will capture memorable photos with famous landmarks and aquatic sport lovers who can enjoy surfboarding, and allows everyone to have the cool surfing experience. In addition, "Chillin in the Memory" will be held at Phrom Thep Cape, the highlight of Phuket, where participants can listen to music while watching the sunset, and enjoy relaxing "Yoga" activities every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
TAT is organizing entertainment for two other provinces, which include Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory @ Krabi, Ao Nang Landmark and Thailand SHA SHA SHA: The Memory @Phang Nga, Koh Yao Yai. There are plenty of activities for tourists to enjoy including visiting renowned landmarks, fun photo activities, DIY stations, and Live-streaming events brought to you by KOLs. Events come with special promotions such as local souvenirs, merchandise and local services provided by businesses with SHA standards. Promotional items include Batik fabric, Sedge bags, and Yukata outfits, from stores like Three Monkeys, Koh Yao Yai Village Beach Resort and the Intercontinental Phuket Resort. During the event, participants can take part in sporting activities including kayaking and standup paddle boarding, while appreciating the scenery of Koh Yao Yai and enjoying performances by several local artists. Aside from that there are amazing local shows, concerts, and new performances from different artists to brighten up the entire event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
At the same time, the TAT issues restrictions and conditions that meet with SHA standards to maintain safe travel. All participants must present their RT-PCR test hospital results or ATK tests within the first 72 hours. In addition, every participant is required to wear a facemask at all times during the events, while maintaining social distancing. Tourists who are interested in the events, can register through QR Code and search for more detail on the Facebook Fanpage: THAILAND SHA SHA SHA The Memory. Upon arrival, event goers need to present their registration status to the officers at each event, and are required to register with the Thai Chana application. Entry to the event will be limited to 100 people at a time.
Published : September 22, 2021
