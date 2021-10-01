Quarantine period for foreigners and returnees cut from October 1

7-day Quarantine
This period is for travellers who have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or the World Health Organisation, for at least 14 days before the travel date. Also, they are required to present the vaccine certificate (either the original or a printed copy) at the point of entry into Thailand.
During the quarantine, the travellers are required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second before finishing the quarantine period on Day 6-7.
10-day Quarantine
This period is for travellers – who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated – and who arrive in Thailand by air.
They are also required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 8-9.
14-day Quarantine
This period is for travellers – who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated – and who arrive in Thailand by land.
They are also required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 12-13.
October 01, 2021
