Quarantine period for foreigners and returnees cut from October 1

10-day Quarantine



This period is for travellers – who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated – and who arrive in Thailand by air.



They are also required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 8-9.



14-day Quarantine



This period is for travellers – who have not been vaccinated, without a vaccine certificate, or partially vaccinated – and who arrive in Thailand by land.



They are also required to undergo two RT-PCR tests – first upon arrival on Day 0-1, and the second on Day 12-13.