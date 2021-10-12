Updates on Thailand domestic air travel in October 2021

Updates on the country's domestic air travel are as follows;
Thai Airways International
Thai Airways International (THAI) is offering twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket.
• Flight TG922 every Thursday from September 2 – October 28, 2021.
• Flight TG916 every Friday from September 3 – October 29, 2021.
Meanwhile, THAI announced that its domestic executive lounges at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport were back in service as of September 1, 2021.
Bangkok Airways
From October 1, 2021, Bangkok Airways resumed the Bangkok-Trat service with three flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
This brings the number of the airline’s domestic service to 8 routes, including the following 7 routes.
Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui 3 flights daily. In addition, it is offering 2 sealed route flights daily for transit/transfer international passengers under the Samui Plus programme connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ko Samui.
Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai 1 flight daily.
Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket 1 flight daily.
Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang 4 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.
Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai 3 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Samui – Phuket 1 flight daily for international passengers extending their Phuket Sandbox stay with the Samui Plus programme.
Samui – Singapore 3 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday for international passengers under the Samui Plus programme.
For more information, please visit www.bangkokair.com.
Nok Air
Nok Air is offering domestic flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Hat Yai, Lampang, Loei, Mae Sot, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Ranong, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
For more information, please visit www.nokair.com.
Thai AirAsia
Thai AirAsia is expanding its flight schedule in October 2021, adding routes from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Krabi, Loei, Nan, Phitsanulok, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, and Trang, as well as regional connections from Chiang Mai- Hua Hin (starting October 15, 2021) and Chiang Mai – Phuket (starting October 16, 2021).
For more information, please visit www.airasia.com.
Thai Lion Air
Thai Lion Air is offering domestic flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. In early October, the airline added two new Airbus A330neo aircraft to its fleet.
For more information, please visit www.lionairthai.com.
Thai Smile Airways
Thai Smile Airways is offering domestic flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
For more information, please visit www.thaismileair.com.
Thai VietJet Air
Thai VietJet Air is offering domestic flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phuket, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.
Meanwhile, the airline has scheduled to commence its direct Bangkok – Taipei flights on October 20, 2021, (with sealed domestic Phuket Sandbox flight connections available).
It will also begin its Bangkok – Singapore and Phuket – Singapore services on October 21, 2021.
For more information, please visit www.vietjetair.com.
TAT would like to remind all travellers to travel safely; and to continue with the D-M-H-T-T-A precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for Covid-19, and A – alert application.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 12, 2021
Published : Oct 10, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021