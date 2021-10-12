Updates on Thailand domestic air travel in October 2021

Thai Airways International

Thai Airways International (THAI) is offering twice weekly one-way flights from Bangkok to Phuket.

• Flight TG922 every Thursday from September 2 – October 28, 2021.

• Flight TG916 every Friday from September 3 – October 29, 2021.

Meanwhile, THAI announced that its domestic executive lounges at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport, and Chiang Mai International Airport were back in service as of September 1, 2021.

Bangkok Airways

From October 1, 2021, Bangkok Airways resumed the Bangkok-Trat service with three flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This brings the number of the airline’s domestic service to 8 routes, including the following 7 routes.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui 3 flights daily. In addition, it is offering 2 sealed route flights daily for transit/transfer international passengers under the Samui Plus programme connecting from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Ko Samui.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai 1 flight daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket 1 flight daily.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang 4 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai 3 flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

Samui – Phuket 1 flight daily for international passengers extending their Phuket Sandbox stay with the Samui Plus programme.

Samui – Singapore 3 flights per week every Monday, Thursday, and Sunday for international passengers under the Samui Plus programme.

For more information, please visit www.bangkokair.com.