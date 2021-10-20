Chonburi cancels buffalo racing but maintains procession event of the festival

On Wednesday, a total of 13 sermons on ten incarnations of the Buddha were being carried in a procession of wagons lugged by buffaloes from Chonburi Municipal Stadium to Muang Chonburi Market – a distance of 10 kilometres.

The sermons will be submitted to a temple where Buddhist monks will chant them the next day to mark the end of Buddhist lent.

The wagons have been beautifully adorned, with some decorated with humorous intentions.

Riding atop one of the wagons, the governor urged Chonburi residents to get vaccinated to make the province safe from Covid-19.

“Chonburi locals believe that the Buffalo Racing Festival must be held every year or something bad would happen to the province’s agriculture,” a news source said.

“Although this year’s racing and many other events have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation, people are still coming out to watch the procession, while maintaining social distancing as advised by the Public Health Ministry,” the source added.