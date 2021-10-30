Sat, October 30, 2021

thai-destination

Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

Bangkok’s beautiful Wat Arun Ratchawararam or the Temple of Dawn is ready to receive visitors from Monday when Thailand opens its doors to foreigners.

The temple, popular among both local and foreign tourists, was temporarily closed eight months ago.

The temple’s assistant abbot, Phra Kru Palad Suwattana Rattanakhun, said on Saturday that strict Covid-19 prevention measures have been put in place, with three screening points set up with up to 10 people manning each entrance. He also said the temple has linked up with Thonburi and Nakornthon hospitals in case there are any infections.

He added that the temple complex will also be cleaned regularly and that resident monks and temple staff are fully vaccinated and tested for Covid-19 frequently. He added that only double-jabbed visitors will be allowed to enter initially, but the temple will review this requirement one week after reopening.

 

Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

Related News

Thailand’s spectacular hidden gem – Phitsanulok’s limestone mountains

Famous Tham Luang caves to be opened to visitors from Oct 15

Ayutthaya resort owner makes floods into a tourist attraction

 

Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

Related News

Published : October 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Striking winter landscape in Phitsanulok

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Rules for travel to Thailand explained

Published : Oct 29, 2021

Krabi all dressed up and ready for tourists from Nov 1

Published : Oct 29, 2021

China could let their citizens visit Thailand by late 2022, says travel association

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok prepares to reopen selected schools on Nov. 1

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Striking winter landscape in Phitsanulok

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Tak border police net 2 Thais transporting 23 illegal migrants from Myanmar

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.