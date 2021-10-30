Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

The temple’s assistant abbot, Phra Kru Palad Suwattana Rattanakhun, said on Saturday that strict Covid-19 prevention measures have been put in place, with three screening points set up with up to 10 people manning each entrance. He also said the temple has linked up with Thonburi and Nakornthon hospitals in case there are any infections.

He added that the temple complex will also be cleaned regularly and that resident monks and temple staff are fully vaccinated and tested for Covid-19 frequently. He added that only double-jabbed visitors will be allowed to enter initially, but the temple will review this requirement one week after reopening.