Ayutthaya resort owner makes floods into a tourist attraction

Sutee Towornpun, owner of the Bank River House Resort and Café in Phak Hai said on Monday that he has turned this crisis into an opportunity.
Since floods have not receded and the pier outside the hotel is still inundated, he came up with the idea to serve coffee and food to tourists while they soak their feet in the water. Famous boat noodles vendor “Jae Joom Pak Daeng” (red-lipped Miss Joom) was also at hand to serve up delicious delights.
Sutee said this unique arrangement attracted many tourists.
“Once the situation returns to normal, Phak Hai district should be promoted as a tourism destination. With abundant resources, the beautiful Noi river, traditional riverside communities, rice fields, clean air, the old town market, etc, I believe the district can be developed sustainably,” Sutee added.
Published : October 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
