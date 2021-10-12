Ayutthaya resort owner makes floods into a tourist attraction

Sutee Towornpun, owner of the Bank River House Resort and Café in Phak Hai said on Monday that he has turned this crisis into an opportunity.

Since floods have not receded and the pier outside the hotel is still inundated, he came up with the idea to serve coffee and food to tourists while they soak their feet in the water. Famous boat noodles vendor “Jae Joom Pak Daeng” (red-lipped Miss Joom) was also at hand to serve up delicious delights.