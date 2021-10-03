Elephants herded to higher ground in Ayutthaya

The shifting came after the water level of Lopburi River had increased due to the drainage of Pa Sak Jolasid and Rama VI Dams.
Initially, the elephant camp manager Itthiphan Khaolamai has requested permission from Ayutthaya Historical Park to shift a herd of 85 elephants to the historical park's kraal.
"If the situation worsens, we may shift elephants to Thung Phukhao Thong Reservoir," he said.
Ayutthaya is considered one of the flood-prone provinces as it has many rivers, namely Chao Phraya, Pa Sak, Lopburi and Noi.
Currently, the province's seven districts were being inundated, namely Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Bang Ban, Sena, Phak Hai, Bang Sai, Bang Pa-In and Tha Ruea, causing 15,696 households to be suffered.
Published : October 03, 2021
