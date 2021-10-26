Thailand’s spectacular hidden gem – Phitsanulok’s limestone mountains

A group of reformed wildlife poachers now earn a living as guides for rock climbers. It usually takes about an hour to get to the peak, and climbers are provided with a local feast for their hard work. Provisions have also been set up for overnighters.

The range is part of Phitsanulok’s Thung Salaeng Luang National Park. Visit the Long Reua Tah Muen Facebook page or call (081) 5528595 for more information.

Related news: