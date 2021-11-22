Tue, November 23, 2021

Doi Inthanon blanketed with frost as temperature drops to 4C

Tourists who flocked to Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai were treated to a beautiful white frost that blanketed the mountaintop on Monday morning.

The national park was covered in frost for two days as the temperature dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Monday, colder than 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Doi Inthanon blanketed with frost as temperature drops to 4C

As many as 2,000 Thai and foreign tourists paid a visit to the national park on Monday to witness the beauty of white frost which proves that cool weather has arrived.

Doi Inthanon blanketed with frost as temperature drops to 4C

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains are forecast in the North. The temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-16 degrees Celsius, the department added.

