Streams converge to create rare waterfall spectacle in Krabi’s Koh Rok Nai island

The national park chief told reporters on Sunday that this waterfall is a unique landmark in Krabi’s Koh Rok Nai island.
The waterfall flows from an altitude of about 180 metres above sea level and ends in the Andaman Sea.
The area around the waterfall is covered in evergreen plants and trees from the rubber family. During the rainy season, which usually lasts until the end of November, small streams converge giving birth to this beautiful waterfall.
