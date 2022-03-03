You can use digital tokens to pay for tourism packages under new TAT project

TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the project features tourism packages and vouchers, covering accommodation, restaurants, spas, and recreational activities, from tourism agencies nationwide.
Meanwhile, people can pay for packages and vouchers with digital tokens, she added.
"This is the first project that allows people to use digital tokens to purchase tourism products," she said. "This project aims to meet the new generation’s lifestyle and promote domestic tourism."
She expected the project to help the country penetrate offline and online markets, stimulate tourism entrepreneurs' sales and meet the demands of travellers.
She said the project is offering tourism packages and vouchers with starting price at 9 baht under Shopee's 3.3 campaign, adding that the project will offer tourism packages and vouchers with a special price during the 4.4 campaign as well.
"TAT believes that this project offers a new experience in the Thai tourism industry, encouraging tourists to travel and stimulate the economy," she added.
Interested people can purchase tourism packages and vouchers, as well as get more information, on www.tourismthailand.org/holideals.
Published : March 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 03, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022
Published : Mar 18, 2022