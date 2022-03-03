You can use digital tokens to pay for tourism packages under new TAT project

She expected the project to help the country penetrate offline and online markets, stimulate tourism entrepreneurs' sales and meet the demands of travellers.

She said the project is offering tourism packages and vouchers with starting price at 9 baht under Shopee's 3.3 campaign, adding that the project will offer tourism packages and vouchers with a special price during the 4.4 campaign as well.

"TAT believes that this project offers a new experience in the Thai tourism industry, encouraging tourists to travel and stimulate the economy," she added.

Interested people can purchase tourism packages and vouchers, as well as get more information, on www.tourismthailand.org/holideals.