TAT offers guide to Thai beaches as travel measures start easing

With preventive measures for new arrivals easing since March 1, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has published guidelines on when the country’s beaches are at their best.

Under new travel measures, foreign tourists will no longer have to take a second RT-PCR test on the fifth day of their stay in Thailand, while the Covid-19 insurance coverage for foreigners has also been reduced from US$50,000 to $20,000.

TAT believes the easing of these measures may draw more foreign tourists.

 

