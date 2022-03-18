TAT offers guide to Thai beaches as travel measures start easing

Under new travel measures, foreign tourists will no longer have to take a second RT-PCR test on the fifth day of their stay in Thailand, while the Covid-19 insurance coverage for foreigners has also been reduced from US$50,000 to $20,000.
TAT believes the easing of these measures may draw more foreign tourists.
Published : March 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
