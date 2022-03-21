PM happy at Bangkok being chosen ‘best city’ for tourists in 2022

The magazine announced that “Thailand’s riverside capital” won the top honour as the favourite city destination for tourists, pipping Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Bangkok had also won the top honour in 2020.

The spokesman said the prime minister was also happy that Phuket and Koh Samui were picked among the top five favourite island destinations by the magazine’s readers.

DestinAsian reported that Bali remains unchallenged as the favourite island destination in the region while Maldives came second, Phuket was third, Koh Samui fourth and Phu Quoc in Vietnam fifth.

The magazine also reported that its readers voted Suvarnabhumi Airport as the third best international airport.

The Royal Orchid Plus programme of Thai Airways International won fourth place in the top five “Best Frequent Flier Programme”.