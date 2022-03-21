Thu, March 24, 2022

thai-destination

PM happy at Bangkok being chosen ‘best city’ for tourists in 2022

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is happy that Bangkok has been selected by readers of DestinAsian magazine as best city destination for tourists in Asia Pacific for 2022.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut was happy after learning about the results of the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2022.

The magazine announced that “Thailand’s riverside capital” won the top honour as the favourite city destination for tourists, pipping Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Bangkok had also won the top honour in 2020.

The spokesman said the prime minister was also happy that Phuket and Koh Samui were picked among the top five favourite island destinations by the magazine’s readers.

PM happy at Bangkok being chosen ‘best city’ for tourists in 2022 DestinAsian reported that Bali remains unchallenged as the favourite island destination in the region while Maldives came second, Phuket was third, Koh Samui fourth and Phu Quoc in Vietnam fifth.

The magazine also reported that its readers voted Suvarnabhumi Airport as the third best international airport.

The Royal Orchid Plus programme of Thai Airways International won fourth place in the top five “Best Frequent Flier Programme”.

Related News

Published : March 21, 2022

Related News

TAT offers guide to Thai beaches as travel measures start easing

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Russian tourists cancelling Thai bookings after credit cards suspended

Published : Mar 07, 2022

Subsidies still available in govt co-payment domestic travel schemes

Published : Mar 05, 2022

You can use digital tokens to pay for tourism packages under new TAT project

Published : Mar 03, 2022

Latest News

TCC wants govt to declare Covid transition to endemic earlier than July

Published : Mar 24, 2022

Northern hoteliers urge govt to urgently disburse tourism stimulus subsidy

Published : Mar 24, 2022

Russia announces expulsion of U.S. diplomats in retaliation

Published : Mar 24, 2022

CAAT instructing 5 Thai airlines to carry out thorough inspection of Boeing 737-800

Published : Mar 24, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.