Bangkok likely to be most-visited city for Songkran: TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates Bangkok will be the most visited city among Thai tourists during the upcoming Songkran festival, with the government permitting travelling during the April 13-17 holiday.

“Our analysis shows that during the five-day holiday, up to 450,000 Thais will visit Bangkok and surrounding provinces [Thonburi, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani] due to several tourist attractions as well as modern facilities and because the drive won’t be too far,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Wednesday.

“The second most visited province during Songkran would likely be Chonburi, which is expected to see 220,000 visitors, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 150,000,” he said. “Phuket, despite being a tourist province, will be the fourth most-visited place with 130,000.”

The other provinces that would see a large number of Thai tourists are Kanchanaburi (120,000), Phang-nga (110,000), Ayutthaya (95,000), Udon Thani (94,000), Prachuap Khiri Khan (83,000) and Nakhon Nayok (81,000).

TAT estimates that throughout the Songkran holidays Thailand will see a total of 3.34 million Thai and foreign tourists, who will help generate income of at least 11 billion baht, while hotels will have average occupancy of 41 per cent.

Meanwhile, social media analytics website wiseinsight.com reported that nearly 80 per cent of Bangkokians are planning to travel upcountry for Songkran. Of these, 59.4 per cent are planning to spend a night or more at their destinations.

