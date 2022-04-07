Bangkok likely to be most-visited city for Songkran: TAT

“Our analysis shows that during the five-day holiday, up to 450,000 Thais will visit Bangkok and surrounding provinces [Thonburi, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani] due to several tourist attractions as well as modern facilities and because the drive won’t be too far,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Wednesday.

“The second most visited province during Songkran would likely be Chonburi, which is expected to see 220,000 visitors, followed by Nakhon Ratchasima with 150,000,” he said. “Phuket, despite being a tourist province, will be the fourth most-visited place with 130,000.”

The other provinces that would see a large number of Thai tourists are Kanchanaburi (120,000), Phang-nga (110,000), Ayutthaya (95,000), Udon Thani (94,000), Prachuap Khiri Khan (83,000) and Nakhon Nayok (81,000).