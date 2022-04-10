Tue, April 12, 2022

Grand Palace closed but Wat Phra Kaew open on last day of Songkran

The Grand Palace will be closed to tourists on Friday (April 15) though the Emerald Buddha Temple or Wat Phra Kaew will be open as normal, the Royal Household Bureau announced on its website on Saturday.

As per the announcement, both the Grand Palace and Emerald Buddha Temple will be open to the public from 8am to 5pm on the first two days of Songkran. Visitors will also be given access to the Royal Pantheon to admire and pay respect to images of late Chakri kings.

The Royal Pantheon is usually only open to the public on Chakri Day.

On the last day of Songkran, however, visitors can only enter the complex via the Sawadisopha Gate and can only visit the Emerald Buddha Temple and the Royal Pantheon from 8am to 1pm. The Grand Palace and the Royal Chapel will be closed to tourists all day.

Visitors are required to strictly comply with the dress code. Men cannot wear jeans, while women are required to wear skirts or other traditional attire. Visitors are also required to strictly comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.

Published : April 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

