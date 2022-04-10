Grand Palace closed but Wat Phra Kaew open on last day of Songkran

The Royal Pantheon is usually only open to the public on Chakri Day.

On the last day of Songkran, however, visitors can only enter the complex via the Sawadisopha Gate and can only visit the Emerald Buddha Temple and the Royal Pantheon from 8am to 1pm. The Grand Palace and the Royal Chapel will be closed to tourists all day.

Visitors are required to strictly comply with the dress code. Men cannot wear jeans, while women are required to wear skirts or other traditional attire. Visitors are also required to strictly comply with Covid-19 preventive measures.