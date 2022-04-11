Thu, April 21, 2022

Street art and wild oxen attract tourists to Wang Nam Khiao

Tourists are flocking to the Khao Phaeng Ma Reforestation Project in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima province last weekend to take a selfie with the street art on tourist walkways as well as to admire the majestic view of wild bulls and cows grazing in the field every morning. 

The street art project was spearheaded by Ban Klong Sai Community Enterprise group, who aims to promote Khao Phaeng Ma as a new tourist landmark by inviting local artists to paint the walkways with pictures of wild oxen and other tourist attractions in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Phongthep Malachasingha, president of Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Association, said that the project has helped promote sustainable tourism and create income for the community, as well as helped locals realize the importance of maintaining the harmony between wildlife and human community.

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

