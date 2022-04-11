Street art and wild oxen attract tourists to Wang Nam Khiao

The street art project was spearheaded by Ban Klong Sai Community Enterprise group, who aims to promote Khao Phaeng Ma as a new tourist landmark by inviting local artists to paint the walkways with pictures of wild oxen and other tourist attractions in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Phongthep Malachasingha, president of Wang Nam Khiao Tourism Association, said that the project has helped promote sustainable tourism and create income for the community, as well as helped locals realize the importance of maintaining the harmony between wildlife and human community.