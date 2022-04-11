Few Thailand Pass requests show Chiang Mai losing its Songkran charm

Wijit Kaewsaithiam, director of Chiang Mai International Airport, cited Thailand Pass applications, saying only 772 tourists have applied to enter Thailand via the northern city between April 11 and 17.
Meanwhile, he said, Singapore’s Scoot Airlines is the only foreign carrier that is landing in Chiang Mai at present. Scoot flies daily to and from Chiang Mai and Singapore.
Since November last year, 5,400 foreigners have landed at the airport, 80 per cent of whom were tourists, he said.
Wichit added that the airport is ready to welcome an influx of foreign tourists and that the immigration department and other government agencies are well-coordinated to ensure there are no bottlenecks at the airport.
He said the airport has also set up Covid-19 prevention and security measures to deal with a large inflow of passengers during the holidays.
Apart from foreign tourists, a lot of Thais are also expected to land in Chiang Mai for the holidays, he said. Four additional flights will be added from April 11 to 17 to the 105 flights that already land daily in Chiang Mai, he said.
The airport expects daily arrivals to increase by 23 per cent to 13,500 from 11,000. The number of arrivals during this Songkran should also rise by 150 per cent compared to the same period last year, Wijit said.
Published : April 11, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022
Published : Apr 21, 2022