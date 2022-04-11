Few Thailand Pass requests show Chiang Mai losing its Songkran charm

Meanwhile, he said, Singapore’s Scoot Airlines is the only foreign carrier that is landing in Chiang Mai at present. Scoot flies daily to and from Chiang Mai and Singapore.

Since November last year, 5,400 foreigners have landed at the airport, 80 per cent of whom were tourists, he said.

Wichit added that the airport is ready to welcome an influx of foreign tourists and that the immigration department and other government agencies are well-coordinated to ensure there are no bottlenecks at the airport.