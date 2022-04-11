1 million passengers expected at six AOT airports during Songkran

The AOT expected about one million passengers to land at the six airports during the period, up 103.07 per cent compared to the same period last year. There would be 843,220 domestic passengers, an increase of 62.08 per cent, and 238,800 international flight passengers, an increase of 1,798.07 per cent.

Compared to the Songkran period last year, the number of flights and passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Don Mueang airport and Phuket airport would increase sharply, Nitinai said.

The AOT director added that the six airports would strictly comply with measures of the Public Health Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus .

Nitinai said the AOT has also installed Common Use Passenger Processing Systems and Common Use Bag Drop systems at the six airports for departure passengers to check in automatically and drop their bags automatically to facilitate and shorten their check-in time.

From April 11 to 17, Suvarnabhum Airport will waive parking fee at the long parking zone, or Zone C, and there will be shuttle buses to carry passengers from the zone every 15 minutes on around-the-clock basis.

Nitinai added that passengers can also park their vehicles free at the X-Terminal building from April 13 to 18.

The director added that the six airports will also be decorated with Songkran props for passengers to take photos and there will also be Buddha amulets for them to pour water on in line with Thai tradition.

The Chiang Rai airport will be especially decorated in the northern Songkran theme, the director added.

He urged departing passengers to arrive at the airports about two or three hours in advance because there could be check-in bottlenecks due to the expected increase in passengers.