Available rooms under ‘We Travel Together’ are nearly running out

The www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com website, where Thais are required to register for the campaign, reported that as of Tuesday, the fourth phase of the campaign had only 154,684 discounted room nights left, but as many as 485,160 unclaimed rights for air ticket discounts.

The campaign runs until May 31 but if all room rights run out before the deadline no more new rights will be added.

Under the popular campaign, eligible registrants receive 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants (capped at 3,000 baht per night). They also receive an e-voucher when checking into a hotel as well as a 40 per cent flight refund when they check out. The subsidy has been capped at 2 million room nights and 600,000 air tickets.

Since the campaign’s conditions stipulated that registrants must reserve a room at least 7 days in advance, the last day to reserve rooms is May 24 and travellers must check out before the campaign ends on May 31.