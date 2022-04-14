Songkran festivities captivate locals, tourists in Chiang Mai, Korat, Chonburi

Through a series of photos, The Nation Thailand takes you on a visit to three tourist provinces, where people immersed themselves in Songkran festivities.

On Wednesday, Chiang Mai saw a religious procession of Phra Buddha Sihing, the highly revered image of Gautama Buddha, as well as nine Buddha images from temples in the province. The procession took to the road at 3pm from Tha Phae Gate in Muang district and headed to Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan.

Throughout the 2km distance, locals and tourists gathered around the procession to pour scented water on the Buddha images while admiring the floral decorations, which were followed by more than 100 dancers in traditional Lan Na costumes sporting long nails.

The procession lasted about 40 minutes amid the hot sun. It came to an end when Chiang Mai Mayor Assanee Buranupakorn, who led the procession, placed a pedestal tray at the temple of Wat Phra Singh.

A news source said some foreign tourists were seen splashing water on one another at Tha Phae Gate while not wearing any face masks, in clear violation of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) measures. Police officers ordered them to stop and explained the regulations, before letting them off with a warning.