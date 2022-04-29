Mon, May 02, 2022

Nok Air joins TAT in promoting Betong through special packages

Commercial flights to Yala’s new Betong airport began taking off on Friday as Nok Air joined efforts to promote tourism in the South.

Nok Air and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have joined hands with several other partners to offer special tour packages from Bangkok to Betong.

The airline now offers return flights every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, flying out from Don Mueang Airport at 10am and landing in Betong at 11.45am. The return flight takes off at 12.15am and arrives at 2pm.

The packages include a return plane ticket, hotel, meals and guided tours to attractions in Betong and nearby areas, like the famous Sky Walk Ai Yerweng Sea Mist, Chulaporn Development Village 10, the Piyamit Tunnel, Betong Hot Spring and the Winter Flower Garden. Travellers will also get to taste local delicacies like Betong watercress, tilapia and its special chicken.

TAT hopes to sell 2,200 of these packages, prices for which start at 9,900 baht, in the next three months and expects to generate 22 million baht. This target does not include earnings from other sources such as souvenirs.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT’s deputy governor for Digital Research and Development, said TAT expects Betong to soon become popular as a quick getaway destination.

If the Betong promotion proves to be successful, similar packages will be offered for Pattani and Narathiwat in a bid to boost tourism revenue in border provinces in the South, Nithee added. The government is also planning to open a Betong-Malaysia checkpoint soon.

 

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

