Around 2,000 Malaysians entered Thailand on May 1, 2 after scrapping of Test & Go measure

Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said around 2,000 Malaysians entered Thailand via the Sadao border crossing on May 1 and 2, which is close to the number of tourists during the whole of April.

“This was the result of the Test & Go scheme cancellation,” he said.

Sitthiphong said 80 per cent of arrivals headed to other provinces, such as Krabi, Phang-nga, Phuket and Koh Samui, so the number of visitors in Songkhla was not a lot, but he hoped the number would increase soon.

He asked related public and private organisations to introduce tourism promotion activities to handle an increasing number of tourists in the future, especially once Thailand Pass is cancelled in June or sooner.