Thu, May 19, 2022

Around 2,000 Malaysians entered Thailand on May 1, 2 after scrapping of Test & Go measure

Some 2,000 travellers entered Thailand via the Sadao-Malaysia border crossing in Songkhla on the first two days of the Test & Go measure being scrapped.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had ended the scheme on May 1 so fully vaccinated travellers could enter the country without having to get a RT-PCR test.

Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said around 2,000 Malaysians entered Thailand via the Sadao border crossing on May 1 and 2, which is close to the number of tourists during the whole of April.

“This was the result of the Test & Go scheme cancellation,” he said.

Sitthiphong said 80 per cent of arrivals headed to other provinces, such as Krabi, Phang-nga, Phuket and Koh Samui, so the number of visitors in Songkhla was not a lot, but he hoped the number would increase soon.

He asked related public and private organisations to introduce tourism promotion activities to handle an increasing number of tourists in the future, especially once Thailand Pass is cancelled in June or sooner.

Sitthiphong said Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn would visit the Sadao border crossing on Friday to check how many travellers have entered Thailand from May 1 and to see if there are any problems.

 

Published : May 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

