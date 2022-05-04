Thu, May 19, 2022

PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is delighted at Forbes Adviser listing Ayutthaya among the "Top 50 Best Places To Visit Post-Pandemic".

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday that Prayut thanked the entire world for recognising Ayutthaya, which is a beautiful place that contains a lot of Thai history.

Prayut said that he believed the various identities of Thai tourist attractions are popular. He said that when it is combined with the efficiency in managing the situation and disease control, it will attract a lot of tourists back to Thailand soon.

Prayut thanked and praised staff from related agencies for implementing Thailand’s entry process to control the pandemic while considering the safety of Thai citizens and tourists.

He also ordered related agencies to monitor and control the situation so everyone in the country will be able to do their normal activities, including the tourism sector, to generate revenue and employment.

Ayutthaya is one of eight places in Asia featured in the list, apart from Harbin (China), Bhutan, Assam (India), Lombok (Indonesia), Taipei (Taiwan), Uzbekistan, and Doha (Qatar).

Forbes posted on its website about Ayutthaya: “One thing’s for sure: no one in the West learns about Ayutthaya in history class, despite the fact that it was the largest city in the world in 1700. Most of today’s visitors go to see earlier history, though. The ruins at Ayutthaya Historical Park date back to 1350. The park is expansive and from a different period and culture than the renowned Angkor Wat, so don’t write it off before you go.

"Trains from Bangkok leave frequently to make the 90-minute trip to Ayutthaya. In fact, most visitors arrive on a day trip but staying the night is even better. You’ll get to see the temples in early morning and late afternoon, when they’re at their quietest. Sunset in particular is beautiful and a great reason not to leave too early.”

 

