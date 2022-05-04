PM upbeat on tourism as Ayutthaya features in Forbes ‘top 50’ travel list

Prayut said that he believed the various identities of Thai tourist attractions are popular. He said that when it is combined with the efficiency in managing the situation and disease control, it will attract a lot of tourists back to Thailand soon.

Prayut thanked and praised staff from related agencies for implementing Thailand’s entry process to control the pandemic while considering the safety of Thai citizens and tourists.

He also ordered related agencies to monitor and control the situation so everyone in the country will be able to do their normal activities, including the tourism sector, to generate revenue and employment.

Ayutthaya is one of eight places in Asia featured in the list, apart from Harbin (China), Bhutan, Assam (India), Lombok (Indonesia), Taipei (Taiwan), Uzbekistan, and Doha (Qatar).