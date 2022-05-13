Mon, May 23, 2022

Culture minister kicks off Visakha Bucha celebrations at revered Northeast chedi

Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem is visiting Kalasin on Friday to launch nationwide Visakha Bucha Day celebrations.

The Northeast province is marking the holiday, which falls on Monday, with a five-day cultural fair at its most revered ancient chedi.

The “E-San Doo Dee” cultural festival runs from today until Tuesday at Fah Daed Song Yang Ancient City, home to the Dvaravati-era Phrathat Ya Khu chedi in Kamalasai district.

Celebrations will peak on Sunday, when Thailand marks the birth, death and enlightenment of the Buddha on Visakha Bucha Day.

Highlights include the sprinkling of holy water from 20 temples in the province over the chedi. Buddhist monks will then wrap the sacred monument with a giant piece of cloth on Sunday.

The ceremony is being held for the first time in three years after being suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“This year will be the first time that we can resume our tradition as the virus situation is improving,” said Kalasin Governor Songphol Jaikrim

Culture Minister Itthiphol will attend the opening ceremony at Phrathat Ya Khu on Friday, he added.

Along with religious ceremonies, the fair will feature masked dance, a light and sound show, traditional art performances and a procession of “Thung” banners with over 1,800 traditional dancers every night until next Tuesday. Visitors can also shop at booths selling OTOP products.

Published : May 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

