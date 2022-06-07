Mon, July 04, 2022

thai-destination

Full list of Thailand's new national park entry fees

The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department has issued the new price structure for national parks, which comes into effect today.

Entry remains free for Thais in the following categories: seniors aged over 60, children under 3, disabled people, and monks.

Category 1 national parks:

  • Thai children – 10 baht
  • Thai adults – 20 baht
  • Foreign children – 50 baht
  • Foreign adults – 100 baht

Category 1 covers 67 national parks including Khao Kho in Phetchabun, Doi Suthep-Pui in Chiang Mai, and Khao Lak-Lam Ru in Phang-nga.

Category 2 parks:

  • Thai children – 20 baht
  • Thai adults – 40 baht
  • Foreign children – 100 baht
  • Foreign adults – 200 baht

Category 2 covers 55 national parks including Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kui Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi, Khao Phra Wihan in Si Sa Ket, and Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani.

Category 3 parks:

  • Thai children – 30 baht
  • Thai adults – 60 baht
  • Foreign children – 150 baht
  • Foreign adults – 300 baht

Category 3 comprises nine parks including Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, Sai Yok in Kanchanaburi, Than Bok Khorani in Krabi, and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang-nga.

Category 4 parks:

  • Thai children – 50 baht
  • Thai adults – 100 baht
  • Foreign children – 250 baht
  • Foreign adults – 500 baht

Category 4 covers Mu Koh Similan National Park and Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang-nga.

 

Additional fees apply for vehicles:

  • Motorcycle – 20 baht
  • Four-wheel vehicle – 30 baht
  • Six-wheeler – 100 baht
  • More than six wheels but less than 10 wheels – 200 baht
  • Helicopter – 2,500 baht

Updates and information on parks are available at https://www.facebook.com/NationalPark.Interpretation.

Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Arrivals hit nearly 2m this year as Thai tourism floodgates open

Published : Jun 24, 2022

TAT exploring ways to increase arrivals in Q4 to meet tourism target

Published : Jun 13, 2022

On cloud nine

Published : Jun 08, 2022

TAT expects 500,000 foreign visitors each month June to Sept, 7-10 million for whole of 2022

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘People’s Assembly’ rallies to highlight govt failures, push for unity

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Protesters demand justice after video of police killing Black man in Ohio released

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Three people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting - police chief

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Isolation for Covid patients: How long is long enough?

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.