Full list of Thailand's new national park entry fees

Entry remains free for Thais in the following categories: seniors aged over 60, children under 3, disabled people, and monks.
Category 1 national parks:
Category 1 covers 67 national parks including Khao Kho in Phetchabun, Doi Suthep-Pui in Chiang Mai, and Khao Lak-Lam Ru in Phang-nga.
Category 2 parks:
Category 2 covers 55 national parks including Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kui Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi, Khao Phra Wihan in Si Sa Ket, and Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani.
Category 3 parks:
Category 3 comprises nine parks including Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, Sai Yok in Kanchanaburi, Than Bok Khorani in Krabi, and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang-nga.
Category 4 parks:
Category 4 covers Mu Koh Similan National Park and Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang-nga.
Additional fees apply for vehicles:
Updates and information on parks are available at https://www.facebook.com/NationalPark.Interpretation.
Published : June 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022
Published : Jul 04, 2022