Full list of Thailand's new national park entry fees

Category 1 national parks:

Thai children – 10 baht

Thai adults – 20 baht

Foreign children – 50 baht

Foreign adults – 100 baht

Category 1 covers 67 national parks including Khao Kho in Phetchabun, Doi Suthep-Pui in Chiang Mai, and Khao Lak-Lam Ru in Phang-nga.

Category 2 parks:

Thai children – 20 baht

Thai adults – 40 baht

Foreign children – 100 baht

Foreign adults – 200 baht

Category 2 covers 55 national parks including Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kui Buri in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi, Khao Phra Wihan in Si Sa Ket, and Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani.

Category 3 parks:

Thai children – 30 baht

Thai adults – 60 baht

Foreign children – 150 baht

Foreign adults – 300 baht

Category 3 comprises nine parks including Kaeng Krachan in Phetchaburi, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, Sai Yok in Kanchanaburi, Than Bok Khorani in Krabi, and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang-nga.

Category 4 parks:

Thai children – 50 baht

Thai adults – 100 baht

Foreign children – 250 baht

Foreign adults – 500 baht

Category 4 covers Mu Koh Similan National Park and Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang-nga.