On cloud nine

Although Sirinat National Park announced temporary closure of the beach from June 1-30 due to the monsoon season and for environmental rehabilitation, authorities still allow tourists to have fun taking photographs or shooting video near the runway provided they do not enter the beach.

One of the tourists said he did not want to miss the chance of clicking a photo of a plane taking off now that Covid-19 restrictions on international travel have been lifted and more planes are allowed to land and take off from the airport.

Mai Khao Beach is the longest beach in Phuket located on the northwestern side of the island. It is also typically known as Airport Beach or Sanambin Beach (the Thai word for “airport”) as it is located next to Phuket International Airport.

The 11-km-long beach, part of Sirinat National Park, is famous among local and foreign tourists for its white sand and unique spectacle of observing planes up close as they take off into the blue.