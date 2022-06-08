Mon, July 04, 2022

thai-destination

On cloud nine

Thai and foreign tourists are seen gathering at a popular scenic point near Mai Khao Beach at the end of the Phuket International Airport runway in Thalang district to share in the delightful experience of snapping photos of planes taking to the skies.

Although Sirinat National Park announced temporary closure of the beach from June 1-30 due to the monsoon season and for environmental rehabilitation, authorities still allow tourists to have fun taking photographs or shooting video near the runway provided they do not enter the beach.

On cloud nine

One of the tourists said he did not want to miss the chance of clicking a photo of a plane taking off now that Covid-19 restrictions on international travel have been lifted and more planes are allowed to land and take off from the airport.

On cloud nine

Mai Khao Beach is the longest beach in Phuket located on the northwestern side of the island. It is also typically known as Airport Beach or Sanambin Beach (the Thai word for “airport”) as it is located next to Phuket International Airport.

On cloud nine

The 11-km-long beach, part of Sirinat National Park, is famous among local and foreign tourists for its white sand and unique spectacle of observing planes up close as they take off into the blue.

On cloud nine

On cloud nine

On cloud nine

Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Arrivals hit nearly 2m this year as Thai tourism floodgates open

Published : Jun 24, 2022

TAT exploring ways to increase arrivals in Q4 to meet tourism target

Published : Jun 13, 2022

Full list of Thailand's new national park entry fees

Published : Jun 07, 2022

TAT expects 500,000 foreign visitors each month June to Sept, 7-10 million for whole of 2022

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘People’s Assembly’ rallies to highlight govt failures, push for unity

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Protesters demand justice after video of police killing Black man in Ohio released

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Three people killed in Copenhagen mall shooting - police chief

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Isolation for Covid patients: How long is long enough?

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.