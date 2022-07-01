Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted

Thousands of mostly Malaysian tourists entered Thailand via Sadao in buses, vans and personal cars after Covid insurance and testing requirements were lifted from July 1. The border crossing had been averaging 1,000-1,500 arrivals per day before Friday.
Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said he was confident there would be no major problems as Malaysian and Singaporean tourists return following the cancellation of the Thailand Pass.
He said local hoteliers expect to see 150,000 tourists from Malaysia in July after 5,000 arrived on the first day.
Sitthiphong added that most visitors were keen to sample the local cuisine and sights of Songkhla, so operators are confident that tourism destinations in the province will be lively this weekend.
