Thu, July 14, 2022

thai-destination

Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted

Some 5,000 tourists crossed from Malaysia to Thailand via the Sadao checkpoint on Friday, as border traffic surged fivefold after the Thailand Pass system was scrapped.

Thousands of mostly Malaysian tourists entered Thailand via Sadao in buses, vans and personal cars after Covid insurance and testing requirements were lifted from July 1. The border crossing had been averaging 1,000-1,500 arrivals per day before Friday.

Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association president Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha said he was confident there would be no major problems as Malaysian and Singaporean tourists return following the cancellation of the Thailand Pass.

He said local hoteliers expect to see 150,000 tourists from Malaysia in July after 5,000 arrived on the first day.

Sitthiphong added that most visitors were keen to sample the local cuisine and sights of Songkhla, so operators are confident that tourism destinations in the province will be lively this weekend.

Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted Malaysian tourists surge into Songkhla as entry restrictions lifted

Bangkok, Phuket top Travel + Leisure list of best cities, islands in SE Asia

Published : Jul 06, 2022

Thailand still a favourite as Bangkok, Phuket, Samui top ‘best’ lists

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Arrivals hit nearly 2m this year as Thai tourism floodgates open

Published : Jun 24, 2022

TAT exploring ways to increase arrivals in Q4 to meet tourism target

Published : Jun 13, 2022

On cloud nine

Published : Jun 08, 2022

Published : July 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Dancing in your face and lap

Published : Jul 14, 2022

Thailand records 2,257 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths on Thursday

Published : Jul 14, 2022

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.