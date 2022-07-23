Mon, August 15, 2022

Thailand’s top five national parks for the rainy season

If lush landscapes and the romance of rain on canvas are what you are seeking, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has the answer. The TAT is recommending five national parks for travellers during the wet season.

The five natural treasures that gleam brightest in the rain are:

1. Camping in Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit

The park has been open for overnight stays since July 1. Travellers can pitch a tent in the forest near the roaring river. There are also swollen waterfalls and other sightseeing spots.

However, the highlight here is Lan Son – Thailand's largest meadowland of "Crested Naga" flowers, stretching as far as the eye can see – or 1,000 rai (160 hectares) to be precise. The delicate flowers burst into bloom during the rainy season from August to September, carpeting the hills in purple haze.

For campsites and other info, call 095-629 9528, 091-024 7633, or see the park’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/phusoidao07).

2. Misty mountains at Phu Ruea National Park in Loei

Among the highlights of this park are the gorgeous wildflowers (Caulokaempferia thailandica K Larsen) that bloom across the hills. Watch as the sea of mist lifts slowly each morning to reveal hillsides crowned with delicate white petals.

The park is open from 5am to 8pm. For more, call 095-629 9528, 091-024 7633, or contact its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/phusoidao07).

3. Siam tulips at Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum

Emerging like precious purple jewels from the rainy season mists here are Siam tulips (“dok kra jiao” or Curcuma alismatifolia). The “queen” of rainy season flowers bursts into bloom in the cool upland meadows from June to August but is at its most impressive in July.

Call park authorities at 044-056 141.

4. Rafting at Kaeng Hin Phoeng in Prachin Buri

Rainy season adventurers can tame the swollen white-water rapids of the Sai Yai River in Khao Yai National Park from July to November. Each raft carries up to 10 people and river expeditions last around two hours. The six rapids run from gentle-intermediate to expert levels but lifeguards are stationed at regular intervals to aid any rafts that get into trouble.

Rafting is available at several resorts in the area. Call 037-312 2821, 037-312 284, or 037-315 664.

5. Angel Mountain at Phu Toei National Park in Suphan Buri

A beautiful sea of mist cloaks Khao Thevada (Angel Mountain) during rainy season. Morning hikers can take the 800-metre path through the mist to the hilltop and, if they’re lucky, emerge above the swirling cloud and lush jungle. To get an early start, visitors can pitch a tent at the campsite.

Call 035-96 0240.

Note that visitors to national parks must book on the QueQ app (Google Play/App Store) before travelling.

Published : July 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Thai woman from Dubai confirmed as 5th monkeypox case in Thailand

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Thailand to help Cambodia prepare for aquatic events at 2023 SEA Games

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Tempers boil over as Spurs grab late 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Published : Aug 15, 2022

MP election bill fails to meet 180-day deadline due to lack of quorum

Published : Aug 15, 2022

