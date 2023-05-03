‘Khao Lam’ and yellow shirts greet outgoing PM in Chonburibackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
'Khao Lam' and yellow shirts greet outgoing PM in Chonburi

WEDNESDAY, May 03, 2023

Chonburi residents presented “Khao Lam” to Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha while he was campaigning on Tuesday at Nong Mon market in Muang district, a community famous for making roasted sticky rice in bamboo tubes.

After greeting merchants and shoppers at the market, Prayut then introduced MP candidates of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party for 10 constituencies of the eastern province while highlighting the party's policies in economic and social development to those in attendance at the square in front of Chonburi City Hall.

Prayut, who is UTN’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general election, was accompanied by party leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, secretary-general Akanat Promphan and deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Over 20,000 supporters wearing yellow shirts showed up to cheer the outgoing prime minister on Tuesday.

TAGS
Prayut Chan-o-cha Chonburi United Thai Nation Party election2023 thailand Breaking News
