‘Khao Lam’ and yellow shirts greet outgoing PM in Chonburi

After greeting merchants and shoppers at the market, Prayut then introduced MP candidates of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party for 10 constituencies of the eastern province while highlighting the party's policies in economic and social development to those in attendance at the square in front of Chonburi City Hall.

Prayut, who is UTN’s prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming general election, was accompanied by party leader Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, secretary-general Akanat Promphan and deputy leader Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

Over 20,000 supporters wearing yellow shirts showed up to cheer the outgoing prime minister on Tuesday.