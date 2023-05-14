Prawit casts his vote, but says he’s not excited

Prawit, who is the party’s sole PM candidate, arrived at polling station No 11 in Soi Lat Phrao 71 at 8am sharp. However, he still had to queue behind some 400 Bangkokians who had shown up before him to wait for the polling station to open. A total of 710 eligible voters have registered at this polling station.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Prawit said that today is an important day for all Thais and urged every citizen to exercise their democratic right and help change the country for the better.

Prawit also said that many people were eager to vote today as the general election does not take place often. The last time Thailand went to vote was in 2019.

The general said he will be at his party’s headquarters this evening to monitor the unofficial vote count.

Palang Pracharath Party announced last month that it expects to win at least 70 of the 500 House seats that people will be voting for on Sunday.

Its most formidable rival is Pheu Thai Party, which is targeting 310 seats to form a single-party government.