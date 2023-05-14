Varawut prays at his father Banharn's monument before casting vote

Also present at the ceremony were his family and party MP candidates. Varawut, who is the party’s PM candidate, led a ritual at the monument of Banharn Silapa-archa, Thailand’s 21st PM, near the city pillar shrine in Suphanburi’s Muang district.

The province in central Thailand has long been Chart Thai Pattana’s stronghold.

Varawut said he hoped his late father, who had won 15 elections in the past, would bless him for today’s election, which is his second.

He said he also prayed for strength and wisdom to further drive the party and Thailand forward in the future.

The PM-hopeful then travelled to polling station No 24 near City Gate to cast his vote along with his followers.

Varawut also called on fellow Suphanburi residents to come out and cast their votes on Sunday, saying he will later travel to the party’s headquarters in Bangkok to monitor the unofficial vote count.

“I will accept the election result no matter how it turns out,” he said.