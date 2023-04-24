Russian brothers granted royal honour for ‘dedication to Phuket community’
Two Russian brothers, Igor and Alexey Protasov, have been honoured with the Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn by the Thai government for their “commitment to improving the lives of disadvantaged people in Phuket”.
The Protasov brothers are prominent businessmen who have lived in Phuket since 2010. Igor is CEO of the Thai Business Development Company Group, a major real estate developer on the island.
The brothers have also been executives of the charitable organisation Lions Club of Phuket Pearl for the past eight years. Igor is the club’s president while his brother is secretary.
Lions Club of Phuket Pearl helps underprivileged people including orphans and those living with disabilities or illnesses like autism or cancer, by providing medical supplies to hospitals, as well as scholarships for deserving students.
Both brothers have volunteered as tourism police in Phuket to help overcome language barriers between authorities and expats and visitors. They also work as voluntary interpreters for foreigners during court proceedings and for hospital care.