OIC orders immediate compensation of 1 million baht for victims of crane collapse

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) has instructed the swift payment of 1 million baht to the families of those killed in the tragic crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima on January 14, 2026. The accident involved a crane of the high-speed rail construction project that fell onto Special Express Train No. 21 in Sikhiu, leading to numerous fatalities and injuries. The OIC is also expediting medical claims for the injured and ensuring fairness and transparency in the compensation process.

Chuchat Pramoolpol, Secretary-General of the OIC, on Thursday convened an urgent meeting to fast-track compensation for the deceased, inviting relevant insurance companies to attend. The contractor, Italian-Thai Development Plc, holds a CAR (Contractor All Risks) insurance policy with a total coverage of 583 million baht. Dhipaya Insurance covers 60%, Bangkok Insurance 20%, and Indara Insurance 20%.