OIC orders immediate compensation of 1 million baht for victims of crane collapse

The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) has instructed the swift payment of 1 million baht to the families of those killed in the tragic crane collapse in Nakhon Ratchasima on January 14, 2026. The accident involved a crane of the high-speed rail construction project that fell onto Special Express Train No. 21 in Sikhiu, leading to numerous fatalities and injuries. The OIC is also expediting medical claims for the injured and ensuring fairness and transparency in the compensation process.
Chuchat Pramoolpol, Secretary-General of the OIC, on Thursday convened an urgent meeting to fast-track compensation for the deceased, inviting relevant insurance companies to attend. The contractor, Italian-Thai Development Plc, holds a CAR (Contractor All Risks) insurance policy with a total coverage of 583 million baht. Dhipaya Insurance covers 60%, Bangkok Insurance 20%, and Indara Insurance 20%.
The meeting concluded that Dhipaya Insurance, the main insurer, would provide an initial compensation of 1 million baht per deceased person, with further compensation to be considered in line with fairness and appropriateness. The OIC has instructed the insurance companies to expedite all claims, including medical expenses for the injured, based on their entitlements and relevant coverage.
The OIC will closely monitor the progress of the insurance companies to ensure timely and transparent assistance, reflecting its commitment to standing by the public in all circumstances. The OIC extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. For any inquiries or issues regarding insurance, the public can contact the OIC helpline at 1186 or check their policies via the OIC’s LINE Official Account @OICConnect.