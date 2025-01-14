Bangkok launches Work from Home criteria to cope with PM2.5 dust crisis

While acknowledging that today’s dust levels remain high, he reassured that ventilation is expected to improve in the next 3-4 days.
A significant contributor to PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok is vehicle emissions, compounded by an increase in biomass burning, which has risen by 20% compared to last year. To mitigate this, the city will continue implementing measures, including the Low Emission Zone project, which restricts vehicles with six or more wheels (excluding electric vehicles, NGVs, and Euro 5-6 compliant vehicles) from entering the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road area.
Once the established criteria are met, trucks will be prohibited from entering the area, except for qualifying vehicles on the Green List, which currently includes approximately 12,000 registered vehicles.
Additionally, the city is working to encourage more drivers to change their engine oil and filters. Currently, only 200,000 vehicles have undergone this change, though the goal is to reach 500,000 vehicles.
Adjusting Work From Home (WFH) Criteria to Respond to PM2.5 Levels
Chadchart announced adjustments to the Work From Home (WFH) policy to address rising PM2.5 dust levels more effectively too. Previously, WFH was implemented when PM2.5 levels reached the red level (over 75.1 µg/m³) in five districts, with forecasts confirming red levels two days in advance. However, recognizing the need for more proactive measures, the threshold has been lowered to make WFH announcements easier and more flexible.
Under the revised criteria, WFH will be announced if:
PM2.5 levels are at the orange level (37.6–75.0 µg/m³) across at least 35 districts (70% of Bangkok),Ventilation rates fall below 2,000 square meters per second, andThere are over 80 burning hotspots for three consecutive days.
Impact of WFH Measures
In February 2024, when WFH was implemented, 151 public and private networks, representing about 60,279 people, participated. This resulted in a nearly 10% reduction in road traffic, easing congestion and lowering dust accumulation.
Encouraging Broader Participation
Currently, almost 100,000 agencies are part of the WFH network, with a target of 200,000 participants. Chadchart emphasized the importance of early preparation and invited more companies to join the initiative. Interested organizations can register via the BMA link or contact the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Environment Department, Bangkok, at 0 2203 2951 for further information.
Next Steps
Pornprom Vikitsreth, advisor to the Bangkok governor, added that WFH announcements could be made early next week if poor ventilation and high PM2.5 levels persist. This adjustment aims to allow individuals and organizations adequate time to prepare.
Exploring Innovative Measures to Combat PM2.5 Pollution
Academics are currently exploring innovative methods to reduce PM2.5 levels in Bangkok. One idea under consideration involves spraying mist along electric train lines, such as the Green Line, Yellow Line, and Pink Line, as well as expressways and elevated roads where traffic congestion is common.
While this method may help reduce PM10 levels, which contribute to PM2.5 and affect the Air Quality Index (AQI), its effectiveness must first be scientifically validated. Academic evidence will be collected to determine the mist's true impact before designing a comprehensive system. As a result, implementation may not occur within this year due to the scale and complexity of the project.
Government and Local Efforts
At the national level, the government is intensifying efforts to combat illegal biomass burning through stricter enforcement, which could act as a significant deterrent. In Bangkok, burning activities are already well-controlled, thanks to robust management by local authorities.
Chadchart emphasized that resolving the PM2.5 issue requires collaboration across multiple sectors. This includes government initiatives, technological solutions like royal rainmaking, and active coordination by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) with relevant stakeholders to identify and implement the most effective solutions.
Encouraging Mask Usage and Controlling Vehicle Emissions
BMA advises residents to wear masks to protect against dust exposure, particularly during periods of high PM2.5 levels. Wearing a mask before leaving the house is an effective way to reduce health risks.
Strict Measures on Emissions from Vehicles
To address black smoke emissions, the BMA has ordered inspections at all bus depots. Vehicles emitting black smoke above the standard will not be allowed to operate. For trucks, inspections will extend to construction sites. If trucks are found to emit excessive black smoke, construction may be halted.
The BMA also emphasizes accountability for event organizers and contractors, urging them not to employ non-compliant trucks. Public participation is encouraged, and residents are invited to report trucks emitting black smoke for further investigation.