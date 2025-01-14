Bangkok launches Work from Home criteria to cope with PM2.5 dust crisis

While acknowledging that today’s dust levels remain high, he reassured that ventilation is expected to improve in the next 3-4 days.

A significant contributor to PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok is vehicle emissions, compounded by an increase in biomass burning, which has risen by 20% compared to last year. To mitigate this, the city will continue implementing measures, including the Low Emission Zone project, which restricts vehicles with six or more wheels (excluding electric vehicles, NGVs, and Euro 5-6 compliant vehicles) from entering the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road area.

Once the established criteria are met, trucks will be prohibited from entering the area, except for qualifying vehicles on the Green List, which currently includes approximately 12,000 registered vehicles.

Additionally, the city is working to encourage more drivers to change their engine oil and filters. Currently, only 200,000 vehicles have undergone this change, though the goal is to reach 500,000 vehicles.

Adjusting Work From Home (WFH) Criteria to Respond to PM2.5 Levels

Chadchart announced adjustments to the Work From Home (WFH) policy to address rising PM2.5 dust levels more effectively too. Previously, WFH was implemented when PM2.5 levels reached the red level (over 75.1 µg/m³) in five districts, with forecasts confirming red levels two days in advance. However, recognizing the need for more proactive measures, the threshold has been lowered to make WFH announcements easier and more flexible.