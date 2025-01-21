PM2.5 levels exceed safety standards throughout Bangkok

The air quality in all areas of the Bangkok metropolitan area dipped below the safety standard on Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday at 58.9 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.