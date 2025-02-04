Smog exceeds safety standard in all of Bangkok

The air quality in all areas of Bangkok metropolitan exceeded the safety standard on Tuesday morning, according to the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday at 44.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 47.2 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.

The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Bueng Kum (62 µg/m³), Lat Krabang (61.7 µg/m³), Nong Chok (61 µg/m³), Minburi (55.9 µg/m³), and Khlong Sam Wa (55.4 µg/m³).

The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.

Those who experience symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or having trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook k page of the BMA’s Environment Department.