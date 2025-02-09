Air quality in 9 Bangkok districts exceeds safety standard

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 33.4 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg) compared to the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 37.4 mcg.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.
The nine districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Lat Krabang (47.0 mcg), Phasi Charoen (40.6 mcg), Lat Phrao (39.7 mcg), Bangkok Noi (39.6 mcg), Phra Khanong (38.7 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (38.7 mcg), Nong Jok (38.6 mcg), Thawi Watthana (38.4 mcg) and Thonburi (38.0 mcg).
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.
Those who experience symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or have trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.