Marriage registration, festivities to launch in Bangkok for Valentine’s Day

“Several district offices in Bangkok have prepared venues, gifts and activities to ensure an impression among couples during the day of love,” BMA permanent secretary Wantanee Wattana said on Thursday.
Here is a glimpse of events to be held tomorrow:
Bang Rak district office: The event dubbed “Love valuable like jewellery” will be held at the Jewellery Trade Centre on Soi Silom 19, where 999 couples can win 14 golden marriage certificates, gold pendants and other privileges.
Chatuchak district office: The “Love In The Sky 2025” invites 30 couples to register their marriage on the SRT Red Line train at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.
Sathorn district office: An activity in which couples would be eligible to win a two-day and one-night stay in a luxury room, gift vouchers, cooking courses, and jewellery.
Bang Sue district office: The “Mutelove” event at Gateway at Bangsue shopping complex highlights spiritual activities and souvenirs for the couple's prosperity.
Lak Si district office: The “Nurturing Love at Laksi” event features spiritual activities for special prizes and concerts by Thai artists.
Phaya Thai district office: The “Power of Love@Phaya Thai” allows couples to join the Khan Mak procession, prize giveaways and concerts by artists from the Love Is Thai record label.
Phra Nakhon district office: The “Banglumphu Flow-Bonding of Phra Nakhon” invites only 10 couples to take a boat ride along the Bang Lamphu Canal and pay respect to sacred artefacts there.
Bang Khun Thian district office: Only 150 couples who register their marriage in the “Valentine Unbound Love EP” event at Central Rama 2 shopping mall will win marriage rings, movie tickets and other souvenirs.
Phra Khanong district office: Couples in the “Love Wins@Phra Khanong” event could win a gold necklace, 500 baht refuel cards, free health check-ups and other souvenirs.
Minburi district office: The event dubbed “Eternal love in the golden Minburi city” at the Minburi Local Museum highlights a procession and activities which allow couples to explore the museum and win special prizes.
Bang Kho Laem district office: An event “The Heaven of Love@Bang Kho Laem” at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination features a marriage registration in the sky above the Chao Phraya River for the first nine couples. Prize giveaways and live performances will also be available.
Bang Khen district office: The “Station of Love@Bang Khen” highlights activities to win a golden couple portrait and other prizes.
Yannawa district office: The “Yannawa Love is Love” allows couples to take a trip to pay respect and take photos at Wat Yannawa and nearby temples.
Bang Na district office: Couples in the “Bangna Love Infinity” will receive their couple photos and souvenirs from hospitals and shopping malls in the district.
Klang Hospital: The “@Klang in Love” allows couples to take health checkups for free, while they can take an extra vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) infection at 5,593 baht a dose.
BMA also collaborated with Central Pattana on inviting couples to take health checkups at four shopping malls from Friday to Sunday (February 14-16), including The Esplanade, Central Pinklao, Central Rama 2 and Central Bangna.