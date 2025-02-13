Marriage registration, festivities to launch in Bangkok for Valentine’s Day

Lak Si district office: The “Nurturing Love at Laksi” event features spiritual activities for special prizes and concerts by Thai artists.

Phaya Thai district office: The “Power of Love@Phaya Thai” allows couples to join the Khan Mak procession, prize giveaways and concerts by artists from the Love Is Thai record label.

Phra Nakhon district office: The “Banglumphu Flow-Bonding of Phra Nakhon” invites only 10 couples to take a boat ride along the Bang Lamphu Canal and pay respect to sacred artefacts there.

Bang Khun Thian district office: Only 150 couples who register their marriage in the “Valentine Unbound Love EP” event at Central Rama 2 shopping mall will win marriage rings, movie tickets and other souvenirs.

Phra Khanong district office: Couples in the “Love Wins@Phra Khanong” event could win a gold necklace, 500 baht refuel cards, free health check-ups and other souvenirs.

Minburi district office: The event dubbed “Eternal love in the golden Minburi city” at the Minburi Local Museum highlights a procession and activities which allow couples to explore the museum and win special prizes.

Bang Kho Laem district office: An event “The Heaven of Love@Bang Kho Laem” at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination features a marriage registration in the sky above the Chao Phraya River for the first nine couples. Prize giveaways and live performances will also be available.

Bang Khen district office: The “Station of Love@Bang Khen” highlights activities to win a golden couple portrait and other prizes.

Yannawa district office: The “Yannawa Love is Love” allows couples to take a trip to pay respect and take photos at Wat Yannawa and nearby temples.

Bang Na district office: Couples in the “Bangna Love Infinity” will receive their couple photos and souvenirs from hospitals and shopping malls in the district.

Klang Hospital: The “@Klang in Love” allows couples to take health checkups for free, while they can take an extra vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) infection at 5,593 baht a dose.

BMA also collaborated with Central Pattana on inviting couples to take health checkups at four shopping malls from Friday to Sunday (February 14-16), including The Esplanade, Central Pinklao, Central Rama 2 and Central Bangna.